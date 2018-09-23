Didier Ndong spotted at Newcastle Airport as Sunderland midfielder remains hopeful of Stadium of Light return

Didier Ndong has returned to the North East and been spotted at Newcastle Airport.

The midfielder, 24, has been AWOL since the start of the summer, but broke his silence two days ago when reports suggessted he was willing to take a pay cut to return to the Stadium of Light.

It remains unlikely Ndong will return to the first team, with Jack Ross keen to maintain the team spirit he has worked so hard to create since taking charge.

Asked about the situation after yesterday's victory over Rochdale, Ross said "I did read a report yesterday that one of his representatives had been in contact with me, that is not the case.

"I know there has been communication with the club, some of his representatives - or people who portray themselves as his representatives - but I don't know anymore than that."

However, this morning it was revealed Ndong had returned to the North East after @antonyseymour1 posted a picture of the midfielder with the message "It’s going down! Look who is back in the north East.. #ndong":