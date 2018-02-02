Didier Ndong reacts after sealing loan switch from Sunderland to Watford

Didier Ndong says he hopes to convince Watford to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

The midfielder has moved on a short-term deal that will automatically become a full transfer should he meet certain criteria before the end of the season.

Ndong told the official Watford club webiste: "My aim for the six months until the end of the season is to be the best I can, to give everything and to show the club I am capable and to give them confidence to sign me in the summer,

"It's a good chance to come back to the Premier League, it's a chance for me to express myself and show everyone what I can do.

"The Premier League is a big league, you find the best players and managers in the world there. It's got a lot of exposure as well.

"I'm hoping that this loan goes well and that they take the option for me to sign."

The 23-year-old thanked Sunderland for the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League and says he wants to bring his 'positive aggression' to Watford.

He said: "I'll have to work hard to convince the coach and all the staff what I'm capable of and hope everything goes well here, like it did at Sunderland, even if it was difficult at the end and I'm grateful always for the chance given to me.

"Sunderland was the club that let me be in the Premier League and gave me the chance to be known in England.

"The club decided this was the place for me to progress and that's why they let me come to Watford

"I would to bring to this team my positive aggression, my capacity to pass the ball, to get the balll and to help win back the ball very quickly after we've lost possession," he added

"I will bring my intelligence in the game and experience from last year in terms of how to play in the league.

"I experienced that last year and know what is required. I will try not to make the same errors as I did last year at Sunderland.

"This is a second chance for me in this league and I hope everything goes well."

Chris Coleman said on Thursday that the deal suited Sunderland and that Ndong had made clear his 'desperation' to leave.

He said: "The initial loan deal didn’t suit us, but we needed to do our own stuff and then Watford came back with an improved offer.

“There were stipulations in there that suited us better.

“Ideally, we would rather it had not been a loan but we needed to do stuff ourselves and Didier was desperate to leave – I must stress that.

“So the improved deal with Watford ticked the boxes and allowed us to do what we needed to do.

“We got someone out of the building who was desperate to leave, and someone into the building who is desperate to be here.

“It ticked all the boxes, albeit we know it is only until the end of the season, but this is the situation we are in.

“We need everybody at it and pulling in the right direction and clearly Didier didn’t want to be here.”