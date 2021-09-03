Details about failed Sunderland transfer emerge as Cats legend reveals excitement over League One season

Here, we round-up all the latest stories surrounding Sunderland that have emerged today:

Doncaster boss opens up about failed O’Brien move

Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has admitted that late paperwork was the reason why Aiden O’Brien did not leave Sunderland on loan on deadline day.

Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press: “He was then available at about six o’clock. By nine o’clock I’d spoken to the player and he’d agreed to come. I’d spoken to Sunderland and we’d agreed a deal.

“By nine o’clock, my thinking was that the deal was done and my job was done because I’d convinced the player to come,” he added.

“It was down to the two clubs to get the paperwork done and that is where it went on far too long. The biggest mistake in the end was that Sunderland put it through eight minutes too late.”

Kevin Phillips reveals his excitement for Sunderland’s season

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips is excited about the sense of optimism that surrounds the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “I was in the Fans Museum before the [Wycombe Wanderers] game and there was a real sense of optimism.

“Everyone’s excited that at last the club is giving young players an opportunity. It has been staring everyone in the face over the last couple of seasons. The experienced players haven’t done it.

“I was really excited to watch the game on Saturday and I was not disappointed. Once the game settled down Sunderland looked by far the better team. I was very impressed with them, I have to say.”

Phillips continued: “I was sat in the box with some other supporters and you could feel the buzz around the ground. We all know there is a long way to go though.”

Sunderland Ladies campaign underway on Sunday

Blackburn Rovers travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland Ladies in their second game of the Women’s Championship.

Sunderland defeated Coventry last time out and will hope to impress on their home turf.

The kick-off is at 2pm and adults can get in for £5 whilst concessions/under 16’s are priced at just £2.50.

