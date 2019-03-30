Derby joy, teenage kicks and cheesy chips on Wembley Way: A-Z of Sunderland's road to Checkatrade final Sunderland reached the Checkatrade Trophy final having overcome Stoke City, Carlisle United, Morecambe, Notts County, Newcastle United, Manchester City U21s and Bristol Rovers. Here we take an alphabetical look back over the club’s Checkatrade Trophy campaign. 1. A: Alim Ozturk The 26-year-old centre-back has been a Checkatrade Trophy regular this campaign, playing the six games leading up to the semi-final win, when injury ruled him out. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. B: Benjamin Kimpioka The 19-year-old made a name for himself with a series of impressive displays in the competition, netting twice in five games including goals against Carlisle United and Newcastle United. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. C: 'Cheesy Chips on Wembley Way' The song has become a fan favourite ever since the League Cup final against Manchester City, and supporters have been singing it loud and proud since the semi-final win at the Memorial Stadium. Getty Buy a Photo 4. D: Derby win Well, a derby win, of sorts. Sunderlands first team were drawn against Newcastle Uniteds U21s in the third round, the Black Cats running out 4-0 winners. To the relief of Jack Ross and the Sunderland fans in what was a no-win situation. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7