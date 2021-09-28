The left-back has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury towards the back end of last season.

Indeed, Hume was the subject of a drawn-out contract saga during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old defender was offered fresh terms at the Stadium of Light at the beginning of the close season but didn’t sign until after deadline day.

Denver Hume.

That move left some fans frustrated after the club stated repeatedly that their best offer had been put forward to the player but had been rejected.

Hume, though, eventually reversed his decision to stay on Wearside and made his comeback against Wolves U23’s in the Premier League 2.

It was Hume’s first appearance in a red and white shirt since signing the new as the Ashington-born player started for Elliot Dickman’s side.

Hume managed an hour before being withdrawn.

It was a good night for Hume and his teammates, however, with striker Will Harris netting an impressive hat-trick.

The young Black Cats took the lead through Harris with their first attempt of the game after he fired a right-footed shot into the roof of the goal.

Wolves, however, levelled the scores before half-time.

Fabio Silva – who cost Wolves a whopping £35m – found the net just seconds before the half-time whistle blew to make it 1-1 at the break.

But Sunderland were not to be denied and started the second-half brightly.

Just two minutes after the interval, Hume found Harris in the middle who restored his side’s advantage after netting his second goal of the evening.

After some intense Wolves pressure, Harris scored again to make sure of the win and bag his hat-trick.

The striker scored with a stunning 40-yard effort that flew over the goalkeeper and into the goal.

Sunderland, who reached the Premier League 2 play-off final last season, had picked up just one win from their previous five games prior to the win against Wolves.

Sunderland U23s: Carney, Richardson, Almond, Younger, Hume (Kachosa, 63), Scott, Sohna, Taylor (Kelly, 78), Wearne, Dyce, Harris.

Subs not used: McIntyre, Newall, Jessup

