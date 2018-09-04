'Denver Hume is the new Roberto Carlos' - Sunderland fans react to star performance in Checkatrade clash

Have your say

Sunderland full-back Denver Hume caught the eye in Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Stoke City U21s.

The game ended goalless at the Stadium of Light and went to a penalty shoot-out - Hume scoring the winner in a 4-2 victory from the spot.

Charlie Wyke in action for Sunderland against Stoke City U21s.

Sunderland picked up two points, one for the draw and an additional point for the penalty shoot-out victory in the opening group match.

Jack Ross made eight changes and Hume caught the eye down the left flank.

@ALS_Fanzine tweeted: "Hume is Maradona. End of."

"Hume now impersonating Roberto Carlos. Multi tasking at its finest here at the SOL."

They added: "Would like to see Ethan Robson come out and make his presence felt 2nd half. That's what will get him into contention for the first team.'

Meanwhile, Roker Report tweeted: "Another quality effort from Hume forces a corner. He’s been superb tonight."

James Copley was also impressed with Hume adding: "Denver Hume with another really positive run into the box! #SAFC"

Billy Hope tweeted: "Hume Is 100% ready to play regularly in this league. See no reason why he isn’t at least on the bench or possibly even pushing for a starting spot... #SAFC"

Carl Bridgewood added: "Flanagan has impressed me in the first half. Good tackling and his communication with the back 4 is outstanding. Leader.

"Need to give the forwards more of the ball. Maja & Maguire looking dangerous. Along with Hume #SAFC"

Jacob Kirkbride posted: "Jerome Sinclair back playing is a massive bonus #SAFC."

Geoffrey Gibson wasn't that impressed: "Think i might give the checkatrade trophy a miss #SAFC."

Daniel Jenks added: "Kimpoka misses a sitter from less than six yards. Early contender for miss of the season? #SAFC."

James Lowson wrote: "Me reading Sunderland should be ahead on my timeline when I'm pretty sure I just watched 45 minutes of football in which absolutely nothing happened #safc"

Sunderland fans were also angry over Max Power's three-game ban being upheld by the FA .

The ban doesn't officially start until the visit of Fleetwood Town but the club have been advised he won't be able to play against Stoke City Under-21s tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy either because the FA doesn't classify the competition as a first team competition.

Fans had their say earlier:

@Fantanafest73: @FA need to look at this again. Straight red card = 3 match ban, thus @mp_1825 can't play in #CheckatradeTrophy..... So 3 match ban - 1 checkatrade trophy game = 2 more league matches to sit out NOT 3. It's simple maths. 3 match ban is a 3 match ban. Not 4!?!?

@JackGill32: Can't believe Max Power has got one of them new 4 games 3 game ban. #SAFC