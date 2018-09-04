'Denver Hume is the new Roberto Carlos' - Sunderland fans react to star performance in Checkatrade clash

Sunderland full-back Denver Hume caught the eye in Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Stoke City U21s.
The game ended goalless at the Stadium of Light and went to a penalty shoot-out - Hume scoring the winner in a 4-2 victory from the spot.
Sunderland picked up two points, one for the draw and an additional point for the penalty shoot-out victory in the opening group match.
Jack Ross made eight changes and Hume caught the eye down the left flank.
@ALS_Fanzine tweeted: "Hume is Maradona. End of."
"Hume now impersonating Roberto Carlos. Multi tasking at its finest here at the SOL."
They added: "Would like to see Ethan Robson come out and make his presence felt 2nd half. That's what will get him into contention for the first team.'
Meanwhile, Roker Report tweeted: "Another quality effort from Hume forces a corner. He’s been superb tonight."
James Copley was also impressed with Hume adding: "Denver Hume with another really positive run into the box! #SAFC"
Billy Hope tweeted: "Hume Is 100% ready to play regularly in this league. See no reason why he isn’t at least on the bench or possibly even pushing for a starting spot... #SAFC"
Carl Bridgewood added: "Flanagan has impressed me in the first half. Good tackling and his communication with the back 4 is outstanding. Leader.
"Need to give the forwards more of the ball. Maja & Maguire looking dangerous. Along with Hume #SAFC"
Jacob Kirkbride posted: "Jerome Sinclair back playing is a massive bonus #SAFC."
Geoffrey Gibson wasn't that impressed: "Think i might give the checkatrade trophy a miss #SAFC."
Daniel Jenks added: "Kimpoka misses a sitter from less than six yards. Early contender for miss of the season? #SAFC."
James Lowson wrote: "Me reading Sunderland should be ahead on my timeline when I'm pretty sure I just watched 45 minutes of football in which absolutely nothing happened #safc"
Sunderland fans were also angry over Max Power's three-game ban being upheld by the FA .
The ban doesn't officially start until the visit of Fleetwood Town but the club have been advised he won't be able to play against Stoke City Under-21s tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy either because the FA doesn't classify the competition as a first team competition.
Fans had their say earlier:
@Fantanafest73: @FA need to look at this again. Straight red card = 3 match ban, thus @mp_1825 can't play in #CheckatradeTrophy..... So 3 match ban - 1 checkatrade trophy game = 2 more league matches to sit out NOT 3. It's simple maths. 3 match ban is a 3 match ban. Not 4!?!?
@JackGill32: Can't believe Max Power has got one of them new 4 games 3 game ban. #SAFC