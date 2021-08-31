Delighted Ipswich boss reacts as Sunderland's rivals complete 19th summer signing
Rotherham face a race against time to complete the signing of Sunderland striker Will Grigg.
The Black Cats have been looking to offload Grigg this summer, with the striker under contract until 2022.
Doncaster and Rotherham both showed interest in the 30-year-old, with the latter are now in pole position to sign him.
Yet the Millers still have work to do if they are to complete the deal before tonight’s 11pm deadline.
According to BBC Sheffield sports editor Andy Giddings, Rotherham are leading the race to sign Grigg but Sunderland own transfer plans and paperwork logistics, which could complicate proceedings.
In terms of incomings, Sunderland are expected to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ron-Thorbert Hoffman on loan from Bayern Munich.
The deal is expected to include a clause which would see Sunderland automatically sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal should they win promotion.
Johnson also wanted to sign another full-back but the deals for Hoffman and Leon Dajaku could have consequences.