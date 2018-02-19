Date set for Wear-Tyne derby as Paddy McNair relishes Sunderland return ahead of Bolton test

Sunderland U23s will host Newcastle United in the Premier League International Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, March 7, it has been confirmed.

The game will take place at Eppleton CW, in Hetton, (KO 7pm) after the unbeaten Black Cats topped Group B thanks to wins over Hertha Berlin and Leicester City, and a draw against Legia Warsaw.

Newcastle progressed as one of two best-placed runners up, after Liverpool topped Group A on goal difference.

A club statement read: "Entry for non-season card holders is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for over 65s and under 16s. All tickets will be sold via cash turnstiles on the day of the game and subject to ground regulations."

Paddy McNair delighted to be back in contention at Sunderland

Chris Coleman has confirmed Paddy McNair is in contention for Tuesday night's game at Bolton Wanderers after overcoming a string of injury set backs following his return from a long-term knee injury earlier this season.

And the Northern Ireland midfielder is looking forward to playing his part with Sunderland battling for survival.

McNair told the club's official website: "I've had two set of minutes for the U23s and it feels good to be getting back up to speed.

"I could have maybe played at Exeter and then been involved against Brentford, but they wanted me to get more minutes so I played against Manchester City and that was probably the best thing for me.

"The staff have been great at the club - any problems I have had they have helped me -but I want all that to be in the past and hopefully I can get back to how I was on the pitch before all this started.

"My family and friends have kept me upbeat through the tough times and they’ve helped to take my mind off of football which does help, but, ultimately, I want to be out there playing so it's a great feeling to once again be able to do that.

"I want to help the team for the rest of the season and we have some big games coming up, and I want to be a part of it.

"It’s up to us to get ourselves out of the relegation zone, so we are all focused on doing that and I want to do the best I can when I play."