Things are slowly beginning to look up at the Stadium of Light with a recent run of good form starting to bring hopes that Sunderland may put themselves in the picture to give themselves a chance of promotion this season.

Their recent upturn in form has given them a solid platform to build off as they enter the final stages of the season - but will it be enough to secure Alex Neil’s side a playoff place?

Lots of the teams vying for those four spots have also hit good form recently and it promises to be a hugely exciting race for the playoffs.

Here, using the latest data provided by FiveThirtyEight, we take a look at how the ‘data experts’ are predicting the 2021/22 League One table will finish:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Crewe kept Sunderland at bay for 84 minutes at the weekend but the Black Cats were ultimately able run-out 2-0 winners. As the end of the season creeps into view, Crewe look destined for a return to League Two. Predicted finish = 24th - Chances of relegation = 99%. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Doncaster currently sit second bottom of the table and are four points from safety having won just one of their last five league games. Predicted finish = 23rd - Chances of relegation = 96%. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Morecambe A draw with Bolton in midweek improved survival hopes around Morecambe, however, they followed this up with a defeat to Cheltenham Town at the weekend. Morecambe have not tasted a victory in the league since January. Predicted finish = 22nd - Chances of relegation = 76%. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. 21st: Gillingham Two wins in their last three games have dramatically improved Gillingham’s chances of survival and other teams will be looking anxiously over their shoulders at Neil Harris’ side. Predicted finish = 21st - Chances of relegation = 66%. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales