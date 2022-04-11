A last-gasp Elliot Embleton winner saw the Black Cats come away from the Kassam Stadium with a crucial three-points.

The win helped Alex Neil’s side solidify their hopes of a playoff place come the end of the campaign ahead of a crucial Easter weekend of football to come.

Sunderland have just five games left of the season and are hitting form at the right time to aid their playoff hopes.

But will they do enough between now and their final game away at Morecambe on April 30 to secure their spot in the playoffs? Or is a fifth-straight season in League One being predicted for the Black Cats?

Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Crewe's relegation back to League Two was confirmed at the weekend and they are predicted to finish rock-bottom of the league - chances of finishing 24th: >99%

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Doncaster look set to join Crewe in League Two next season and will need a miracle from their last four games to avoid the drop - chances of relegation: >99%, chances of finishing 23rd: 86%

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon Two draws in a row have not helped Wimbledon's survival bid and the experts predict that they will slip into the fourth tier of English football - chances of relegation: 71%, chances of finishing 22nd: 37%

4. 21st: Morecambe Defeat to Cambridge United at the weekend followed back-to-back victories for Morecambe who have given themselves a chance of survival, although the experts believe they will fall narrowly short this season - chances of relegation: 64%, chances of finishing 21st: 33%