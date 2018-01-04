Darron Gibson facing lengthy spell on sidelines and possible surgery

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been rocked by another injury blow after Darron Gibson's groin injury turned out to be serious.

The midfielder limped off in the first half of the defeat against Barnsley at the weekend, and faces 8-10 weeks on the sidelines.

Coleman revealed they will seek a second opinion on the Irishman's injury, but it may be that surgery is required.

And his resources have been further depleted by the news that Adam Matthews misses Saturday's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough, and Paddy McNair and Aiden McGeady are doubts.

Coleman said: "Darron Gibson is low. The way we want to play, he was key.

"Now we've lost him for eight to 10 weeks possibly. We’re going to get one more opinion – we’ve had two – but we think it will be eight to 10 weeks.

"There’s a little bit of doubt about whether it’s completely off the bone, so if it is it’ll be surgery, but if not we could get him back a little quicker.”

"Paddy McNair trained today but there's a doubt. He's got a recurring problem in his groin and stomach so we will have to assess him tomorrow to see if he is fit.

"Aiden McGeady has a problem in his calf. He trained today but we will have to see tomorrow.

"Adam Matthews is a no on the back of two games in three days and a problem with his calf. Lynden Gooch will be seven to 10 days.

"Our bench (against Boro) will be mainly Academy boys as at the last count there were nine or 10 players unavailable."