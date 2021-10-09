Darren Bent claims Newcastle United takeover will make Sunderland want League One promotion even more

Darren Bent. (Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

The Magpies became the richest side in the world on Thursday after a Saudi-funded buyout worth around £300 million was completed, ending Mike Ashley’s 14-year tenure on Tyneside.

Sunderland, of course, were the subject of their own takeover earlier in the year, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus now running things at the Stadium of Light.

As yet, however, the Wearsiders have been unable to find a way out of the third tier – although Lee Johnson’s men have made a promising start to this season’s promotion push, sitting second in the table on goal difference after 10 matches.

And Bent is convinced that his former club will be doubly eager to get the job done after recent developments in the north east.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said: “It is difficult, in terms of trying to get out of that division.

"You look at Sunderland, a team that is far too big of a football club to be down there.

"Listen, I thought when they dropped to League One that they wouldn’t be there this long. I thought they would have bounced back. They’ve had opportunities – they’ve got to play-off finals, the one against Charlton, but it just didn’t work.

"Of course, when you look down the road as well – that’s one thing that gripes on Sunderland fans, when you look up the road and you see Newcastle [being bought out].

"For a little while, even though they’ve been in League One – enjoying football, playing good stuff – Newcastle have struggled, so the Sunderland fans have been okay.