Darragh MacAnthony reveals where Peterborough United really stand in chase with Sunderland for Luke O'Nien

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed his side will not be signing Luke O’Nien this summer.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:21 pm

It was understood that the 25-year-old held talks with the Posh earlier this summer, but a deal was unlikely unless the Championship failed in their pursuit of top target Josh Knight.

And with Knight having signed for the London Road side on Friday afternoon, MacAnthony has confirmed it’s a ‘firm no’ when it comes to O’Nien.

Replying to a question about the Sunderland fan favourite, MacAnthony said: “Absolutely no pal….Firm No.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darragh MacAnthony

The versatile O’Nien is current a free agent after his deal with Sunderland expired on June 30, but the Black Cats remain hopeful that a deal can be struck.

O’Nien has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this summer with Hull City and Luton Town also rumoured to be keen on the 25-year-old – but an offer from Sunderland remains on the table.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Darragh MacAnthonyPeterborough UnitedSunderlandLuke O'NienJosh Knight