Dan Neil has this brilliant verdict on THAT goal and Sunderland performance

The 19-year-old was wearing the captain's armband for the first time in a competitive fixture and gave his side the lead with a superb half-volley.

Neil earned rave reviews for his performance throughout the 2-1 win, with Lee Johnson saying he was 'top, top drawer' and that his movement was 'like an art form'.

Afterwards Neil conceded that he had been left frustrated by his exclusion from the starting XI at Fratton Park days earlier, and has been eager to respond.

He added, though, that this has been a 'brilliant' campaign and one in which he is making swift progress.

"I saw Briz [Aiden O'Brien] and my man sort of collapsed onto him, he dragged him over by driving at the full back," Neil said.

"My touch wasn't actually the best, to be honest, but the second was alright!

"I was disappointed to miss out at Portsmouth on Saturday so this was a big chance for me to prove that I can play in the team.

Dan Neil celebrates his goal against Lincoln

"But this season has been brilliant so far, I've played most games and I feel like I'm getting better with every game I play."

Neil said the team performance was a sign of the new playing philosophy yielding reward throughout the club.

"It was a great performance by everbody," he said.

"All the young lads coming in played the philosophy really well and the senior lads were really good around them, making sure that we held on to the win toward the end.

"The gaffer wants that philosophy to filter not just through the U23s but the U18s and all the way down, and I think tonight proves that is working because the lads have come in and done it to a tee.

"The main take from the game is that it wasn't Lincoln's second team, they played a lot of their regular starters. We've played a lot of young lads, with some experience as well, but played really well and totally deserved the win from start to finish.

"It was a great performance and it's on to the next one week."

