'Cup run to Wembley starts tonight!' - Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes SIX changes for Checkatrade Trophy clash

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has made six changes for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy clash - but has still named a strong side for the visit of Carlisle United.

Teenager Benji Kimpioka has been handed his first start for the Black Cats, and will lead the line ahead of Chris Maguire, Aiden McGeady and captain George Honeyman.

Fans are excited to see the 18-year-old in action - here's how they reacted on social media.

@Leech27Tom: Kimpioka gerrin! good luck lad

@richsouth72: Cup run to Wembley starts tonight!

@APepper8: Hope we win tonight, would be nice to reach the final

@Ian_Crow3: GERRIN!!! Kimpioka starting for the lads, about time and he about to tear it up tonight. Happy with the team with so many missing and great to see @LukeONien back.

@BILLYxHOPE: Really Not That Bad Of A Side. Hopefully Kimpioka Does Well Tonight! #HawayTheLads

@liambrass_: would’ve been nice to see O’Nien get a chance

@niall_bromley: Surprised maja isn’t even on the bench like, and glad to see Robson in there! #HawayTheLads

@Zico_73: Over the moon for my mate’s son Anthony Patterson who has been called up for the first time into the #safc senior squad. A brilliant young goalkeeper and hopefully a future Sunderland No.1

@petecrann79safc: brilliant mix of youth and experience but the backline need to step up because they haven’t got the usual protection they normally have with LC and DMcG