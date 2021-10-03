Lee Johnson made three changes to his starting XI following the team’s 5-0 win over Cheltenham last time out, with Elliot Embleton, Dennis Cirkin and Leon Dajaku coming in.

Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead missed the game through injury, while Lynden Gooch remained absent with a foot issue.

As the rain poured down and made for a challenging afternoon at Fratton Park, Pompey adapted to the conditions much better.

Pompey fans.

First-half goals from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis gave the hosts a commanding lead, before Marquis added a fourth in the second half.

But what did Pompey fans have to say about the clash? Here, we take a look:

@furniss_alex: “Pitch was bad for both teams. We adapted better. Cry more.”

@MarkRoser9: “Absolutely superb. Just superb. Huge response from Tuesday and so pleased for @JohnMarquis09. Awful conditions but we were superb from Min 1 to 94 . Fantastic and praise where praise is due! Why did we cancel next week this team bar 2 would of been strong and buzzing.”

@johnhorneartist: “Yesssssssssss get in there, a brilliant 4 Nil win Pompey and 3 points, truly amazing football Lads. You've done your fans so proud Pompey, you truly have, Up the brilliant Blues. What more can this fan say..”

@lukemarzo: “When you play Sunderland it always ends like this.”

@tomharding92: “Can we play you every week in the rain? Top of the league you’re having a laugh!”

