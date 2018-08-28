Cristiano Ronaldo beats Sunderland youngster to UEFA award

Elliot Embleton has missed out on the UEFA goal of the season award.

Embleton was nominated for his wonderful strike during the U19's European Championship this summer, finishing off a fine team move in a 3-2 win over Turkey.

Football fans voted for Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick in the Champions League against Juventus as their top goal.

Applauded by home Juventus supporters, the goal was said to be one of the main reasons why the striker decided to move to Turin.

Dimitri Payet finished second in the poll, with Spaniard Eva Navarro finishing third.

Embleton's goal had been one of eleven nominated by a team of technical observers, who noted: "Very good build-up and switch from left to right followed by a fine piece of individual skill and a superb left-foot finish."

The 19-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team squad this season and is one of a number of youngsters who could get a loan move before the transfer deadline shuts on Friday.