After finishing 12th in League One last season, Crewe have won just one of their 12 league games so far this season.

The Alex were beaten 3-0 at Fleetwood last time out and manager David Artell has called for a reaction tonight.

“The fixtures come thick and fast in the EFL and League One is tough. There are 11, 12 teams thinking about promotion and play-offs and we know there are some big clubs at this level,” said Artell.

“That is what we worked so hard on to achieve to play teams like Sunderland again. Saturday, it is a trip to Wycombe, who were a Championship side last season. They are all difficult games but that is the challenge. It is up to us to embrace the challenge and have the belief that we can match these teams and take points off them. There is no reason why we cannot do that if we hit the levels we need to.

“The challenge is there. Sunderland will be many people’s favourites for promotion and we have to rise to that challenge. We have to match our standard because if we dip below it, like we did at Fleetwood then we will get a performance like we did on Saturday.