Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is there any team news?

That’s after the Wearsiders won against in their last League One fixture with goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan handing Lee Johnson's men the win.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the fixture against Crewe…

When is Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland?

Thorben Hoffmann produces a stunning save against Gillingham.

Sunderland take on Crewe this coming Tuesday (October 19) at the Mornflake Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm.

What are the odds for Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 3/4

Draw – 11/4

Crewe win – 7/2

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Gillingham won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Gillingham will be streamed in the United Kingdom on the club’s website

The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John's Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland?

There are currently are no tickets available for the away end ahead of the clash between Crewe and Sunderland.

Is there any team news ahead of Crewe Alexandra vs Sunderland?

Elliot Embleton will miss the clash following his red card against Gillingham.

Lee Johnson says Aiden McGeady could return for Sunderland’s trip to Crewe next week while Lynden Gooch remains an injury doubt.

Asked if McGeady (ankle) or Lynden Gooch (foot) could return for the Crewe game on Tuesday, Johnson replied: “I don’t know. I think it will probably be 50/50 for Geeds and 70/30 against for Goochy.

On Alves, he added: “He just felt something yesterday in his glute and so he probably just needs a couple of days to settle down.

“He might be one that could return but we’ll have to see.”

Johnson also said Leon Dajaku is nursing a thigh injury after playing for Germany Under-20s during the international break.

