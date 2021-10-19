Crewe 0 Sunderland 4: Story of the night following Terell Thomas own goal, Ross Stewart double and Leon Dajaku strike
Sunderland moved back into the automatic promotion places in League One after thrashing Crewe 4-0 win at the Mornflake Stadium.
After a bit of a shaky start, the Black Cats took a two-goal lead before half-time following a Terrell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header.
Stewart added his second goal of the match from a corner after the break, before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a fourth.
The result means Lee Johnson’s side have moved up to second in the table, and have two games in hand on Plymouth ahead of them.
Here’s how the game played out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
RECAP: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4 (Thomas, OG, 25) (Stewart, 32, 55) (Dajaku, 73)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:49
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 65), O’Nien, Neil, McGeady (Wright, 75), Pritchard (Dajaku, 58), O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Younger, Wright, Hume, Dajaku, Wearne, Harris
- Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen, Ramsey, Thomas, Offord, Daniels, McFadzean, Murphy, Long (Gomes, 60), Robertson, Bennett (Kashket, 60), Mandron
- Subs: Richards, Adebisi, Finney, Gomes, Sass-Davies, Kashket, Porter
Thanks for joining us tonight
That’s it for tonight, but we’ll have lots more reaction and analysis from tonight’s match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
See you soon.
Lee Johnson reaction
Full-Time: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4
Five minutes added time
84’ Calls for a red card
Ramsay has just gone straight through Hume in front of the away fans.
It looked like a terrible tackle but the referee has given a throw-in.
80’ Another Sunderland counter attack
The same thing almost happened as Sunderland broke forward from a corner through Neil.
This time Crewe had enough men back.
74’ Bailey Wright is on
McGeady makes way.
Doyle has gone to left-back, with Hume pushing forward.
73’ GOAL!!! DAKAJU!!! WHAT A HIT!
After the corner was cleared Dajaku drove forward with the ball from his own half.
When he reached the penalty area, the winger fired the ball past the keeper at his near post.
What a goal!
71’ A little sloppy
Sunderland just got a little sloppy there as Neil conceded possession and Gomes’ shot deflected wide for a corner.
O’Nien headed the ball away.