After a bit of a shaky start, the Black Cats took a two-goal lead before half-time following a Terrell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header.

Stewart added his second goal of the match from a corner after the break, before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a fourth.

The result means Lee Johnson’s side have moved up to second in the table, and have two games in hand on Plymouth ahead of them.

Aiden O'Brien.

Here’s how the game played out.

