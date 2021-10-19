Crewe 0 Sunderland 4: Story of the night following Terell Thomas own goal, Ross Stewart double and Leon Dajaku strike

Sunderland moved back into the automatic promotion places in League One after thrashing Crewe 4-0 win at the Mornflake Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:44 pm

After a bit of a shaky start, the Black Cats took a two-goal lead before half-time following a Terrell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header.

Stewart added his second goal of the match from a corner after the break, before substitute Leon Dajaku netted a fourth.

The result means Lee Johnson’s side have moved up to second in the table, and have two games in hand on Plymouth ahead of them.

Aiden O'Brien.

Here’s how the game played out.

RECAP: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4 (Thomas, OG, 25) (Stewart, 32, 55) (Dajaku, 73)

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:49

  • Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 65), O’Nien, Neil, McGeady (Wright, 75), Pritchard (Dajaku, 58), O’Brien, Stewart
  • Subs: Burge, Younger, Wright, Hume, Dajaku, Wearne, Harris
  • Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen, Ramsey, Thomas, Offord, Daniels, McFadzean, Murphy, Long (Gomes, 60), Robertson, Bennett (Kashket, 60), Mandron
  • Subs: Richards, Adebisi, Finney, Gomes, Sass-Davies, Kashket, Porter
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:49

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:48

Lee Johnson reaction

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:42

Full-Time: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:34

Five minutes added time

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:30

84’ Calls for a red card

Ramsay has just gone straight through Hume in front of the away fans.

It looked like a terrible tackle but the referee has given a throw-in.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:26

80’ Another Sunderland counter attack

The same thing almost happened as Sunderland broke forward from a corner through Neil.

This time Crewe had enough men back.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:22

74’ Bailey Wright is on

McGeady makes way.

Doyle has gone to left-back, with Hume pushing forward.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:20

73’ GOAL!!! DAKAJU!!! WHAT A HIT!

After the corner was cleared Dajaku drove forward with the ball from his own half.

When he reached the penalty area, the winger fired the ball past the keeper at his near post.

What a goal!

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:20

71’ A little sloppy

Sunderland just got a little sloppy there as Neil conceded possession and Gomes’ shot deflected wide for a corner.

O’Nien headed the ball away.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:10

65’ Hume comes on

