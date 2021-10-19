Crewe 0 Sunderland 4 LIVE: Reaction after big win following Terell Thomas own goal, Ross Stewart double and Leon Dajaku strike
It’s a quick turnaround for Sunderland who will face their second away game in the space of four days when they face a struggling Crewe side this evening.
The Black Cats came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1 on Saturday after goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan at Priestfield Stadium.
On the negative side, Elliot Embleton received a straight red card and will now serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of tonight’s match, as well as the weekend’s meeting with Charlton and next week’s Carabao Cup game at QPR.
Johnson will also be without several other members of his first-team squad due to injuries.
It’s been a difficult startg to the season for Crewe who finished 12th in League One last season but have won just one of their 12 league games so far this campaign.
We’ll have all the build up from the Mornflake Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4 (Thomas, OG, 25) (Stewart, 32, 55) (Dajaku, 73)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 21:42
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin (Hume, 65), O’Nien, Neil, McGeady (Wright, 75), Pritchard (Dajaku, 58), O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Younger, Wright, Hume, Dajaku, Wearne, Harris
- Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen, Ramsey, Thomas, Offord, Daniels, McFadzean, Murphy, Long (Gomes, 60), Robertson, Bennett (Kashket, 60), Mandron
- Subs: Richards, Adebisi, Finney, Gomes, Sass-Davies, Kashket, Porter
Full-Time: Crewe 0 Sunderland 4
Five minutes added time
84’ Calls for a red card
Ramsay has just gone straight through Hume in front of the away fans.
It looked like a terrible tackle but the referee has given a throw-in.
80’ Another Sunderland counter attack
The same thing almost happened as Sunderland broke forward from a corner through Neil.
This time Crewe had enough men back.
74’ Bailey Wright is on
McGeady makes way.
Doyle has gone to left-back, with Hume pushing forward.
73’ GOAL!!! DAKAJU!!! WHAT A HIT!
After the corner was cleared Dajaku drove forward with the ball from his own half.
When he reached the penalty area, the winger fired the ball past the keeper at his near post.
What a goal!
71’ A little sloppy
Sunderland just got a little sloppy there as Neil conceded possession and Gomes’ shot deflected wide for a corner.
O’Nien headed the ball away.
65’ Hume comes on
64’ Penalty appeal turned down
The home fans were appealing for a penalty as Kashket went down under Neil’s challenge. It would have been soft.
Moments later, Gomes fired a shot over from inside the area.