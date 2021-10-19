The Black Cats came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1 on Saturday after goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan at Priestfield Stadium.

On the negative side, Elliot Embleton received a straight red card and will now serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of tonight’s match, as well as the weekend’s meeting with Charlton and next week’s Carabao Cup game at QPR.

Johnson will also be without several other members of his first-team squad due to injuries.

Sunderland vs Crewe blog.

It’s been a difficult startg to the season for Crewe who finished 12th in League One last season but have won just one of their 12 league games so far this campaign.

We’ll have all the build up from the Mornflake Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.

