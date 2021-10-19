Crewe 0 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Terell Thomas own goal and Ross Stewart header put Cats ahead as Aiden McGeady and returns
It’s a quick turnaround for Sunderland who will face their second away game in the space of four days when they face a struggling Crewe side this evening.
The Black Cats came from behind to beat Gillingham 2-1 on Saturday after goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan at Priestfield Stadium.
On the negative side, Elliot Embleton received a straight red card and will now serve a three-match suspension, ruling him out of tonight’s match, as well as the weekend’s meeting with Charlton and next week’s Carabao Cup game at QPR.
Johnson will also be without several other members of his first-team squad due to injuries.
It’s been a difficult startg to the season for Crewe who finished 12th in League One last season but have won just one of their 12 league games so far this campaign.
We’ll have all the build up from the Mornflake Stadium, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
LIVE: Crewe 0 Sunderland 2 (Thomas, OG, 25) (Stewart, 32)
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:38
- Sunderland XI: Hoffmann, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Cirkin, O’Nien, Neil, McGeady, Pritchard, O’Brien, Stewart
- Subs: Burge, Younger, Wright, Hume, Dajaku, Wearne, Harris
- Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen, Ramsey, Thomas, Offord, Daniels, McFadzean, Murphy, Long, Robertson, Bennett, Mandron
- Subs: Richards, Adebisi, Finney, Gomes, Sass-Davies, Kashket, Porter
Half-Time: Crewe 0 Sunderland 2
One minutes added time
40’ It should be three
McGeady’s cross from the left fell perfectly for O’Brien at the back post but the latter hits the ball into the stands.
Still 2-0.
Eight goals and counting
That’s eight league goals this season for Ross Stewart.
36’ Excellent defending from Winchester
Sunderland were almost caught out there as Crewe broke quickly and Mandron fed the ball to Long.
Winchester did well to make an important tackle on the edge of the visitors’ box.
32’ GOAL!!! STEWART!!!
There’s the second.
It was a lovely move as Pritchard dropped deep, threaded a pass through to the advancing Neil, before the midfielder’s cross was headed home by Stewart.
2-0.
28’ Sunderland growing in confidence
25’ GOAL!!! Sunderland lead!
It’s an own goal as Pritchard’s low cross from the left is turned into his own net by Thomas.
Sunderland had just stepped it up a level and have their reward.
23’ Better from Sunderland
20’ Crewe getting closer
Sunderland are on the back foot here.
First, Robertson’s effort from distance went just wide, with Hoffmann struggling to get there.
Moments later, Ramsay was found at the back post on the right but skewed his effort off target.