Coventry defender has this warning for Sunderland ahead of crunch clash

Coventry City defender Dom Hyam has warned Sunderland over the strength of the Sky Blues' set pieces.

Hyam netted his first goal for the club during last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers as he headed home from a free-kick, and is keen to see his side enjoy similar success from set pieces when they welcome Sunderland to the Ricoh Arena this weekend.

The Black Cats have looked fragile when defending corners this season with Jack Ross admitting in recent weeks that it was a concern - with Sunderland scarcely conceding from open play in the opening weeks of the season.

And it's a weakness that Coventry will no doubt be looking to exploit, with Hyam admitting that they are a 'big part' of the Sky Blues' game plan.

"We look to score from anywhere on the pitch and set-pieces are a big part of our game," he admitted, speaking to Coventry City's official website.

"We have been working really hard on them so hopefully we get another one next week, and we just have to try and take our chances more than we did today [against Bristol Rovers]."

Coventry secured promotion back to the third tier via the play-offs last season, and Mark Robins' side have enjoyed a mixed start to life in League One.

Their defeat against the Gas on Saturday was their fourth of the season, and Hyam is determined to see the Sky Blues bounce back at the first attempt.

And he is adamant that his side will be focused on victory when the Black Cats arrive at the Stadium of Light.

"The games come thick and fast in this league as everyone knows and we have just got to take every game as it comes," he added.

"We have got to try and win every game and have a plan for every game just like every week.

"We have got to try and put things right and focus on getting a result against Sunderland."