Coventry City vs Sunderland: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Sunderland head to the Ricoh Arena on September 30 backed by nearly 5,000 travelling supporters.

Jack Ross' side moved up to third in League One last weekend after returning to winning ways against Rochdale at the Stadium of Light. Should the Black Cats win, they will find themselves in an automatic promotion spot ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

What time is kick off?

Kick off at the Ricoh Arena is at 12:30pm on Saturday, 30 September.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football. It will be the second time each team has featured on live TV so far this season having played against Oxford United and Charlton Athletic respectively.

How can I follow the Coventry v Sunderland live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the SAFC section on the Sunderland Echo website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Charlie Wyke will remain absent until next year after being ruled out for three months with a knee injury. Josh Maja is aiming to keep up his impressive form with six goals in nine league matches. Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has been an ever-present member for the Black Cats so far.

Coventry lost star striker Marc McNulty in the summer, leaving the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Luke Thomas, Connor Chaplin and Jordan Shipley competing to fill the void left.

What is the form of the Sky Blues and the Sunderland?

Coventry currently occupy 13th in the table after an inconsistent start to the campaign. Mark Robins' side have registered just three wins compared to Sunderland's five. That said, the Sky Blues have lost just once at home - a 1-0 defeat to Rochdale.

The need for goals have become an issue for Coventry, netting seven, a joint League One lowest. The Black Cats have managed to fire 12 more.