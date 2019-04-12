Coventry City boss Mark Robins labels Sunderland best squad in League One and hails 'unbelievable' Jack Ross

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has praised the 'unbelievable job' that Jack Ross has done - and labelled the Sunderland squad the best in League One.

Promotion hopefuls Sunderland host the Sky Blues at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with around 3,000 away supporters making the trip.

Ahead of the game, Robins has heaped praise on the job done by Ross in turning Sunderland's fortunes around this season following successive relegations in recent years.

Robins said: "It’s a great game to be involved with at this time of the year.

“They’ve been really good and they’re unbeaten so far this year and we want to test that and try get three points for ourselves.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got some good players. They’ve got the best squad in the division, brilliant facilities, they have everything going for them.

“They’ve had some real tough times over the last couple of years with relegation from the Premier League and then last season from the Championship, so they’ll be looking to bounce back as quickly as they can.

“They have a few injuries that they’ve had to cope with, and the manager has come down from Scotland and has done an unbelievable job.

“It will be a difficult test, but it’s one we are all relishing and we want to continue the form that we have been showing and hopefully we can turn things on its head and get a result.”

The Sky Blues will be without midfield duo Tom Bayliss and former Sunderland midfielder David Meyler but Meyler will still make the trip.

“David Meyler had an operation on Wednesday morning and he’s now on the mend and he will stay with us and come to the game against Sunderland this weekend.

“He will remain with us to rehabilitate for as long as he and Reading are happy to do so."