Coventry City boss delivers verdict on Sunderland manager and has this message for his players

Mark Robins wants his Coventry City side to go on the attack from the off but has warned his players they'll have to be at their best to get anything against Sunderland.

The Sky Blues host the Black Cats at the Ricoh Arena in the lunchtime League One kick-off (KO 12.30pm), the first time in 12 years Coventry have hosted Sunderland.

A bumper crowd is expected for the televised game, with around 5,000 travelling Sunderland fans contributing to the expected crowd of 15,000 plus.

Robins has praised the start made by Jack Ross and he is looking forward to locking horns with the Scot.

"I think it’s one of those games where it’s the first time we’ve played them for a fair while and it’s a club that have been in a bit of turmoil, but they’ve still got good resources," said Robins.

“Jack Ross has gone in and started his overhaul and it looks like they’re setting off in the right direction and their results have been decent and they have good players.

“They’re in a healthier position now, it’s just a shame that they’ve had to come down two divisions, but yes it’s game we’re looking forward to.

“There will be around 15,000-16,000 there on the day and hopefully we can get a few more turn up on the day to take it to around the 20,000 mark.”

The last time Coventry played at home they beat another team relegated from the Championship in Barnsley, winning 1-0.

Robins, who wants his side to attack from the off again, said: "I think what we’re doing is were approaching the game the way we approach all the games and stick to the things we need to do both offensively and defensively.

“We need to be at our best because these are a good side.

“Three points are up for grabs and it’s a game to look forward to, the atmosphere will be good and these are the games you want to play in.

“Last time out we played a similar side in Barnsley, so I don’t see why we shouldn’t go out there this weekend and attack from the off.”

Coventry could be bolstered by the return of winger Jodi Jones following a lengthy spell out injured.

Jones has been injured since November 2017 but played an Under-23 game on Monday and could return.

"I’m contemplating Jodi, he will be in the squad definitely," said Robins.

"He performed pretty well against Ipswich Monday night so I will make a late call on him.

"He scored a goal and he’s moving nicely and he’s excited about the prospect of being back involved because he’s been a long time missing.

"I think Jodi will expect everything from himself, he will expect big things from himself, but we need to understand with a few of our players that have had long term injuries that they need time."