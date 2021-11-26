Could Sunderland recall Jack Diamond from Harrogate Town loan spell after Aiden McGeady injury blow?

McGeady has been ruled out for up to three months with a knee injury following the 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

Sunderland will now have to look at their other options and could consider dipping into the January market for another wide player.

But recalling Diamond is also another option for Johnson & Co.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Diamond is currently due to spend the entire campaign with the League Two side, but the Black Cats would have the option to recall him in January.

Speaking last week, Johnson said that is ‘of course’ an active consideration, but says there are a lot of factors involved, and some that could change by the time the window opens.

“It’s always on review, of course,” Johnson said last week before the McGeady injury blow.

“It’s always fluid, always a changing landscape in terms of everyone’s position.

“I had seven wingers available, or who could at least have played out wide, for the Ipswich game.

“Jack is a young player who we are heavily invested in, in terms of development and his contract.

“We wanted to give him the chance to keep developing, keep playing games, and if I couldn’t commit to 12/15 starts before January, it was better off he went somewhere to play, and that could potentially aid us in the second half of the season. Or, continues to develop at Harrogate Town.

“We’ll make the best decision for the long-term for both parties.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.