Obviously the Black Cats boss will be keen to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition which would probably result in an exciting clash against Premier League opponents.

But with important League One fixtures at Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday to come, the meeting with QPR may provide a chance for Johnson to rotate his side following a flat performance against Charlton on Saturday.

We have taken a closer look at some of the big selection dilemmas Johnson is facing:

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

Will Evans and Hume be risked from the start?

The positive news for Johnson is that, aside from Niall Huggins, he should have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from in the coming weeks.

The game against QPR is likely to come too soon for Nathan Broadhead, yet Frederik Alves, Lynden Gooch and Corry Evans all returned to the bench against Charlton – with Gooch and Evans coming on in the second half.

Out of the aforementioned players, Evans is the one Sunderland will have to be more cautious with given he’s had multiple injury setbacks this campaign.

There is also a lack of depth in the squad’s engine room behind Dan Neil and Luke O’Nien. Elliot Embleton, who is suspended for the QPR game, can also play in a deeper role but isn’t a natural ball-winning midfielder like Evans.

It would be a significant blow if the Northern Ireland international breaks down again after returning from a calf issue.

There is a similar dilemma with Denver Hume, who could come in for Dennis Cirkin at left-back but has just recovered from a long-term hamstring issue.

Will SAFC stick with continuity at the back?

Despite Saturday’s defeat, Sunderland have formed a pretty settled defence in recent weeks.

Thorben Hoffmann has impressed in goal, Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle have continued to build on their centre-back partnership while Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester have become the team’s established full-backs.

Three of those players only joined the club in the summer, so inevitably there are still improvements that can be made.

Yet with important fixtures to come, Johnson could easily change most of his backline, with goalkeeper Lee Burge, Frederik Alves, Bailey Wright and Hume all able to step in.

Sunderland’s lack of options at right-back has become a concern with Huggins ruled out until the end of the year at least, making Winchester an even more important member of the squad.

Will any of the under-23 side get a chance?

Johnson has used the Papa John’s Trophy to give some of the club’s under-23 players a chance to impress.

Oliver Younger, Stephen Wearne, Will Harris and Harrison Sohna have all been called up to the senior squad in the league this season, so it will be interesting to see if any of them are involved at QPR.

Harris has scored two hat-tricks for the under-23 side this season and came on when Sunderland were defending a lead against Gillingham earlier this month.

With Broadhead still unlikely to feature, there is a lack of options behind Ross Stewart in attack. That could open the door for Harris if Johnson wants to give his main striker a rest.

