'Coming soon to the Greek second division!': Sunderland fans react to Didier Ndong's exit

Sunderland have confirmed that midfielder Didier Ndong has agreed an 'amicable' departure from the Stadium of Light - and fans have been quick to react to the news.

Ndong, who remains the Black Cats' record signing, was AWOL from the club during pre-season and only returned to the Academy of Light last month - where he was subsuquently served notice of the termination of his contract.

Didier Ndong has left Sunderland - and fans have been quick to react

And the midfielder's Wearside exit has today been confirmed after an 'amicable' agreement was reached - leaving him free to join another club.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to his departure with most feeling it is a major boost for the Black Cats.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@quiddog1 said: "The money aside, just not having it dragging on for years is a real big bonus for the club"

But @moobs1973 argued: "They won’t recoup his wages or anywhere near what they paid for him. Financially they will have lost out."

@hobson197 tweeted: "Proved a point and we haven't just let him leave for free! Brilliant business and showing we're no longer pushovers"

@Andrew10121991 added: "Excellent work to ensure a swift settlement so we are compensated and he has not lost out on his career because of his mistake(s). Good to see the club acting reasonably with good conscience in such things."

@paulohuntero commented: "Good riddance. Most stupid thing we ever did was signing this joker instead of M'Villa. Actually we've done a lot more stupid things but it was still daft."

@IsMiseShane joked: "Coming soon to a Greek 2nd division team near you!"

@bedethree tweeted Stewart Donald saying: "Well done re Ndong. One sorted one more to go. Great to see we have only players who are proud to represent the club. Keep up the good work."

@robbell62 said: "Can't put a price on #safc getting our pride and dignity back!"