'Coleman's mustard, his subs won us the game' Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Burton Albion victory

Sunderland fans were quick to take to social media to celebrate only the second league win of the season.
Here's the best of the Twitter reaction to Sunderland's 2-0 win over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.
Pete Whalen wrote: "Coleman subs won us the game. Fully deserved win, one team in it second half, should have been more. HAWAYYYYYY"
Kaylem Graham added: "Best thing I’ve seen all season, gutted we couldn’t go"
Colin Smith wrote: "Coleman’s mustard Haway the lads"
Ashleigh Fish added: "Exactly, forgot what it’s like to have a manager with a bit of passion about the club!"
IBarker7 said: "I actually got goosebumps watching it .. forgot that feeling."
SAFC Dolphins added: "Surge on electricity grids in #SAFC region as fans work out where ch5 is for footy at 9:00pm"
David Whitfield said: "He speaks so well with real passion not just trotting out the same old lines well done on to the next one."
Col wrote: "Absolutely . . Fabulous!"
Josh Sullivan added: "Chris Coleman forever and ever" while Joe Roberts said: "Chris Coleman. The one positive thing that has happened to us in ages. Hope it continues in the same vein. Ha'way the lads."
Mick Hall 73 wrote: "A strange feeling this morning after away win at Burton hope to have this feeling more often #goonmyson."
Aidan Muers tweeted: "Did we win and get a clean sheet yesterday or was I dreaming?"
Roker Report @RokerReport added: "What an awful game - but the three substitutes completely turned it in our favour. Great to see the away fans today, they’ve deserved this. Onwards and upwards."