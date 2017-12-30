Coleman has turned Gibson into Zidane! Twitter reaction to Sunderland's win over Nottingham Forest

Sunderland fans reacted with joy on Twitter to their win over Nottingham Forest - with Darron Gibson getting special praise.

Aiden McGeady's first-half header gave Chris Coleman's side a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

Darron Gibson in action against Forest.

Here's a selection of comments from Sunderland fans on Twitter after the game:

@matt_safc: Coleman has turned Gibson into Zidane

@airey87: They were all brilliant 2nd half defended like dogs but overall I thought gibbo was on another level today closely followed by geady who did things in the right areas

@MichaelBowers15: Huge result today. But that team should be more than capable of staying clear of the bottom three. Monday is massive now. No excuses. HUGE month coming up now in the transfer window too. #SAFC

@Carnival_Kids: Tidy end to the year that after a couple of disappointing performances. Said it before but we really need to build some momentum by winning the next one #safc

@peterjames73: Defended well for the majority of the game, a few scares but that’s always going to happen. Another win, another clean sheet and out of the bottom three. Ha way the lads #safc

@mobilemackem: Now come on Ellis, give Coleman the resources he needs to succeed. #SAFC

@KerrieWilkinson: One shot, one goal, three points. Obscene. Ha’way me bonny lads! #safc

@RoryFallow: Two pretty average sides but #safc’s shape, composure and quality for the goal was the difference. Another good team showing and another clean sheet under Coleman!

@lord_barrold: Great effort from the players today. Coleman got the reaction. We end 2017 with a win and another clean sheet. Baby steps. #SAFC

@philmor: A #safc win still totally makes my weekend. I am 48.

@SafcMod: Jingle bells jingles bells jingle all the way oh what fun it is to see the SUNDERLAND win away!!!!!!!