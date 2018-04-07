Coleman cost us with substitution; youngsters superb: Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Leeds draw

Sunderland put in a battling performance against Leeds United to earn a 1-1 draw - but it looks unlikely to be enough to save them from relegation.

The Black Cats produced a stirring performance ‏with special praise reserved for youngsters like Lynden Gooch, George Honeyman and goalscorer Paddy McNair.

However, Chris Coleman came in for some criticism from fans for his substitutions as Sunderland chased the win.

Here's a selection of comments left on Twitter:

@BenDawson7: Sunderland played well there, very unlucky not to come away with 3 points. Gooch and Honeyman were excellent today #SAFC

@MartLaa92: Desperately needed a win today, Coleman waits til 83 minutes to make his first sub and leaves Asoro on the bench. He can’t be blamed though. #SAFC

@waldron1994: What was the point of bringing LuaLua on in the last seconds? If Coleman thinks he can make a difference then bring him on earlier. If anything, it just wasted our own time. #safc

@SafcFans: Some good performances of late against Derby & Leeds but the league table doesn’t lie and our great Club will need nothing short of a miracle to avoid the third tier of football next season #SAFC

@wdt0_0: Love, McNair, Gooch, Honeyman all played well today and will have a big part to play next season add to that Asoro, Watmore, Robson and Maja #safc

@peterjames73: Both keepers deserve praise for today. Yes you read that correctly. Lee Camp played well. #safc

@whanie49: I actually enjoyed that despite just one more step towards the trapdoor #safc

@conormac_10: The only thing I’m slating Coleman for is his substitutes. Don’t think sacking him without having new owners is at all clever. Let him build a squad and get some backing. And he can improve on his substitutes. #SAFC

@76skelly: Why Coleman brings that Ejaria on is beyond me. He’s offered nothing for weeks, if not all the time he’s been here.

@RoryFallow: It sounds daft & people will probably disagree but I’m really proud of #safc today. Yes, we need wins & draws are no good to us now but I don’t think the players could have given any more and we were genuinely unlucky. As an away fan, today was at least fun. Sunderland til I die.

@MichaelBowers15: Coleman dropped two points there for me. Asoro was on the bench & I was screaming for him to be brought on. In fact, (by all means call me mental) I'm convinced if he'd have brought him on at least 15 minutes earlier we'd have come away with three points. #SAFC