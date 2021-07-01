Chris Waddle piles praise on 'excellent' former Sunderland star for Euro 2020 showing

Jordan Pickford. (Photo by John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old is still yet to concede a goal in the competition, and pulled off a number of vital saves in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday evening.

Next up for Gareth Southgate’s men is a quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday night, and Waddle has made it clear just how important he believes that Everton stopper will be to his side’s chances of progression.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: “The person I’ve been most impressed with is Jordan Pickford

"The jury’s been out on him for a long time: his kicking, his distribution, his decision making, his saves, have all been excellent.

"When called upon he’s made saves at vital times and he looks really pumped up.

"His concentration levels are there, which people could argue about at times.