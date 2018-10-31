Chris Maguire reveals how Sunderland move revitalised his career and opens up on 'pointless' spell at Bury

Chris Maguire must feel like he's on top of the world right now.

Not only has the Sunderland forward scored more goals this campaign than he did for Bury in the entirety of last season, but he's also become something of a cult hero with Black Cats supporters - who have nicknamed him 'The King'.

Chris Maguire playing for Sunderland.

Maguire, 29, has scored five times in League One this term and been a key player for Jack Ross' side, starting all but one of the Black Cats' 15 league games.

That makes it even harder to believe that the forward struggled to get a game for Bury just a couple of months ago, as the Shakers finished bottom of the third tier.

The Scottish forward was still under contract at Gigg Lane when Sunderland came calling back in June.

And Maguire admits the move to Wearside has helped him rediscover his passion for the game.

"I'm loving it here," Maguire told Sky Sports after he was handed September's League One Goal of the Month Award for his strike against Burton.

"I've got my buzz back for the game and it's been brilliant. The fans and everyone here have been great with me and it's up to me to repay that on the pitch. At the moment I think I'm doing that.

"I didn't have the buzz [at Bury] because I didn't like it there, it was as simple as that. I didn't like the environment, it wasn't a good fit for me and it was one of those where I woke up every day and didn't really want to go into training because I wasn't enjoying it, and it was pointless going in because I knew I wasn't going to play.

"I'm delighted to have gotten away from there and to kick-start my career again. In the summer I had heard that Sunderland had an interest, so I got my agent involved and came down to the club to have a look about the place. As soon as I did, this was the only place I wanted to be and thankfully I got here."

Maguire had no doubts about joining the Black Cats, even though the club had just suffered back-to-back relegations.

He also believes Ross is the right man to turn things around at the Stadium of Light, and praised the manager for creating a positive environment.

"If you asked any player in League One, or even in some teams in the Championship, when Sunderland come in for you it's an obvious move," said Maguire.

"They've had a ropey couple of seasons but it's a massive club and it now has the right people in charge who are looking to go forward. It's something I want to be a part of."

On Ross, he added: "It's the first time I've worked with him but I actually played against him in Scotland a couple of times. He's been brilliant with me and all the boys enjoyed working with him.

"He gives us the freedom to play and doesn't care if we make mistakes. We've got a few different formations that he's put in place but everyone always knows their role. He's got the backing of every player here."

Following his solitary goal in the 1-0 win over Doncaster, Maguire joked he'd been getting a bit of stick from his team-mates for his new nickname.

Even so, he's enjoying the camaraderie.

"I don't know where it's come from! But there are a lot of worse things to be called, I can assure you of that," he joked.

"I've been getting stick for it from the boys but it's just a bit of banter. I'm sure in time there will be some sort of crown popping about somewhere. Hopefully if we win the league it will come out then!"