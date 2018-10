A new polymer £50 note will be introduced in the UK - and the HM treasury is asking the public to choose who is the face of it.

Sunderland fans have caught on to the news, and of course they've offered their unbiased opinions... We've seen suggestions of Chris Maguire and Jack Baldwin - but why not just settle the debate now! Which Black Cats player should feature on the new £50 note? Vote below and let us know your reasoning behind it.