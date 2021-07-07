Chris Maguire discusses his Lincoln City switch and the key factors behind it

Maguire has signed a two-year deal to reunite with Appleton, who managed him to considerable success at Oxford United.

The 32-year-old believes Lincoln, who beat Sunderland in the play-off semi finals before losing to Blackpool, were one the best footballing sides of the division last year.

"Lincoln had a good season last year and looking at the Llague they were probably unlucky not to go up," Maguire said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Maguire has joined Lincoln City on a two-year deal

"They were probably the best footballing team in the division and obviously the relationship I have with the manager was a big factor in coming here - the length of the contract I was getting offered.

"After speaking with him everything just fell in place and I'm looking forward to working with him again.

"He knows how to get the best out of players and treats everyone with respect which in football is important. It goes a long way.

"If you've got a manager that shows respect and puts trust in players then players are going to give that back and for me he's been great over my career.

"He's managed to get the best out of me and hopefully I can do that here as well."

Maguire, who 125 apperances for Sunderland in all competitions across his three years at the club, added that he was relishing the prospect of playing inf ront of crowds again.

"It was great to get the fans back in and when we played at the LNER Stadium it obviously wasn't a full house, but the atmosphere was loud," he said.

"I've been here when it's been full and it's a great atmosphere with fans. To have the fans back is really exciting.

"Football without fans is nothing. Now we can actually have people back I'm sure it'll go a long way.

"I'm ready and can't wait to get back out there."

Maguire took to social media this week to thank Sunderland fans for their support.

"Thanks to everyone @sunderlandafcofficial for the past 3 years," he wrote.

"I loved my time at the club and will always appreciate the support that was shown to me from the fans.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.