Chris Coleman: Why I’ve no regrets leaving Wales despite Sunderland’s struggles

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman insists he has no regrets over his decision to step down as manager of the Wales national team.

Coleman has won just five games since taking charge on Wearside in November, but said on Friday that he hoped to stay next season, regardless of what division the Black Cats find themselves in.

Ryan Giggs will take charge of his first game as Wales boss against host China in the China Cup this week, having drafted Sunderland right-back Adam Matthews into the squad.

Coleman still believes he made the right decision.

“I don’t wish I was going to China,” he said.

“It’s a long way and it’s cold there.

“I knew when I arrived this was going to be a tough one. It’s maybe been tougher than I expected, but I don’t regret it.

“I know where we are and what could be around the corner. I don’t regret it – I maintain everything I said about Sunderland AFC.

“It was my time to come away from where I was. For me, this was the right club.”

Coleman was left despondent after Saturday’s defeat to Preston and admitted that his team had missed their biggest opportunity yet to cut the gap at the bottom of the Championship table.

Nevertheless, the Sunderland boss insists his enthusiasm for the job remains strong and that he will bounce back from the poor result.

He said: “It’s probably less right now, but coming to the training ground it was back where it should be, it’s just after games where it’s tough.

“You (reporters) must be sick of me saying the same things. After the game, it’s a kick in the teeth, but you’ve got to get it back. It is what is and there’s time left.”