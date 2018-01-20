Chris Coleman vows to keep fighting until the good times return to Sunderland

Chris Coleman admits the Sunderlnad job has proven to be tough and stressful but his enthusiasm is undimmed ahead of the visit of Hull City.

The 4-0 hammering at the hands of Cardiff City last weekend did little to boost morale but a win today could lift the Black Cats out of the relegation zone.

Coleman has faced his fair share of challenges already on Wearside but says the prospect of turning things around remains as tantalizing as ever.

He said: "Coming out of international football, it didn’t matter what club I chose, it was always going to be different.

"OK, there is a bit of spice here where I am, because it is such a big club and the situation is so tough.

"This experience will make me a better manager, 100%. It is an addiction. It is so tough, so stressful, but it is an addiction. You’re always chasing the good times when you get the club and the team going.

"When you get kicked like we did last week it is so bad and you will do anything to get away from that, but you know you can do it in 90 minutes and that is what keeps you going.

"My enthusiasm is the same, it is still exciting and I will fight to the end."

Coleman was left frustrated by Sunderland's inability to strengthen in the week but has praised the commitment of his core players as they face another crucial Championship clash.

He said: "I will be absolutely demanding that we go into this game as though it was our last one, because it is another opportunity to get points.

"These players we have now, be they good, bad or indifferent, at least they are here with us.

"It's the same group normally every day in training, every game.

"Sometimes we have won and sometimes we have lost, we have had some poor performances, but in the main these are the players we have got and they are the ones I will be preparing to face Hull tomorrow and to try to take maximum points.

"That's how I have to look at it. Forget what happens after that, it's all about Saturday, it's all about the game, it's all about the opportunity, we have to take that opportunity and that's what we have to focus on."