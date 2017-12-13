Chris Coleman's Sunderland suffer another live TV snub

Sunderland have again been snubbed by Sky Sports, after the broadcaster announced their latest round of live TV fixtures.

The Black Cats' clash with Hull City on Saturday, January 20, a Premier League encounter last season, and Ipswich Town on Saturday, February 3, have both been overlooked in favour of clashes involving teams in the play-off mix at the top of the Championship table.

Instead Bristol City's trip to Derby County (kick-off 7.45pm) will be shown on Friday, January 19, followed by Sheffield Wednesday hosting Cardiff City a day later (kick-off 5.30pm).

On February 2, relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers will take on Bristol City on Sky (kick-off 8pm), while Saturday, February 3 will see Wolves take on Sheffield United (5.30pm).

The news comes just a week or so after it was revealed the North-East derby with Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup has also been overlooked by BT Sport and the BBC in favour of other ties.

Sunderland kicked off their second tier campaign in front of the Sky cameras against Derby County, and less than a week later were again live in the League Cup clash at Bury.

Having struggled thereafter, Sunderland have largely been avoided when the TV companies have chosen their games, which is not only a disappointment to fans, but is also set to hit the club financially, with live games seeing them pocket higher revenue over the campaign.