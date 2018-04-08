Chris Coleman's praise for 'incredible' fans as they sing 'I'm Sunderland 'til I die' at Leeds

Sunderland fans may have endured a season they will quickly want to forget, but their support has been unwavering.

Yesterday, at Elland Road, almost 2,200 of them sang their hearts out for Chris Coleman's side as they picked up a point in a 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Sunderland fans in good voice at the Elland Road home of Leeds United. Pic: Frank Reid.

They defiantly proclaimed "I'm Sunderland 'til I die," and showed a dark sense of humour with a rendition of "Don't worry about a thing, 'cos every little thing is gonna be alright."

Coleman told the club's official website: "Our fans, again, were absolutely incredible, they stayed with us right to the end.

"That is one of the reasons why I joined Sunderland football club, a big club with big expectations.

"It is difficult for us at the minute, but we are a big football club and to come to Elland Road with that amount of fans making that amount of noise, they were behind the team all the way."