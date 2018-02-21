Chris Coleman reveals why Sunderland are struggling in front of goal as relegation fears heighten

Chris Coleman was disappointed with Sunderland’s lack of cutting edge in their defeat to relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers – and he has put it down to a lack of confidence.

Sunderland missed a hatful of chances at the Macron Stadium last night, Ashley Fletcher with three good openings, and they were made to pay for their wastefulness, with Zach Clough’s controversial 17th-minute winner enough to separate the two sides.

Defeat leaves Sunderland bottom of the Championship, three points from safety with only 13 games remaining.

Coleman was happy with the spirit, endeavour and character from his side, and the performance was a big improvement on the dire defeat to Brentford.

But he was unhappy with his side’s lack of cutting edge, which he puts down to a lack of confidence.

“Yes, I was disappointed with that,” said Coleman.

“We are snatching at things. Even when we bring young Maj (Josh Maja) on, he is concentrating on doing the second thing before he has done the first.

“Fletch got a through one v one, his touch took it too close. That is because they are snatching, it is a lack of confidence, we have to keep getting in there creating chances.

“That is how we will turn a corner.”

Sunderland were backed by almost 1,400 supporters and Coleman was happy his side at least produced a much-improved performance, though it still wasn’t enough.

Coleman added: “The fans have been disappointed with us, certainly at home for large parts. We must, from where we are, give everything and leave everything out on the pitch.

“If they see that, they will forgive us. They won’t forgive us if we don’t max out.

“I can’t criticise the players for not playing for 90 minutes, I thought we did. We are never going to play a game when you have your own way for the 90 minutes.

“It was a much better performance all round.”