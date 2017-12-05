Chris Coleman reveals what the Sunderland players will be working on in training this week

Chris Coleman believes his Sunderland side are always waiting for that "perfect moment" in front of goal and he wants them to shoot more.

Sunderland travel to Championship leaders Wolves this weekend on the back of a disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Reading at the Stadium of Light.

Coleman was left frustrated in his first home game in charge and he has called on his Sunderland players to test the opposition keeper more.

The ex-Wales boss thinks his side are "reluctant to pull the trigger" and says that is one factor the squad will be working on in training this week at the Academy of Light

Coleman said: "When we are 3-0 down it is a huge mountain for us to climb.

"We got a goal and then we had one or two situations where for whatever reason we were reluctant to pull the trigger.

"We shouldn’t be. We should have a shot, but we don’t we seem to be always looking for that perfect moment which never comes.

"There are a lot of things for us to think about, the players have been here many, many times.

"So how do we get away from that and break that? That’s what we need to focus on as soon as we get back into training."

Defeat to Reading ensured Sunderland's dismal home form continued with the Black Cats now without a win on home soil in 21 attempts.

Coleman added: "It is another home game that we haven’t won.

"We can talk about it for as long as we want but all we can do is get back to the training ground and start working towards the next game which is next weekend and try to get a performance to make sure we build on the last two games where there were some very good signs.

"And there were some good signs against Reading up until we had a man sent off. After that we were up against it and Reading went on to deservedly win the game.

"Joel is positive, he is direct, and I think he gave us a bit of life. He is very quick, and he didn’t have any fear."