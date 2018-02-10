Chris Coleman reveals what he told Sunderland players at half-time to help spark comeback against Bristol City

Chris Coleman has revealed he didn't opt for the traditional hairdryer treatment at half time at Ashton Gate - but a few home truths were shared.

Sunderland were staring into the abyss, 3-0 down after Aden Flint and a brace from Famara Diedhiou had given Lee Johnson's Bristol City side a commanding lead.

Coleman has revealed he didn't give his players the traditional hairdryer treatment but did share some home truths with his players.

They responded magnificently, two own goals and a low Aiden McGeady strike enough to secure a vital point in the battle for survival.

When asked about his half-time team talk, Coleman said: "I have given big blasting team talks before, as have all managers, but I didn't do that at half time.

"We had a chat, one or two home truths if you like but the second half performance was down to the players. They take responsibility for getting us back into it.

"Responsibility for getting a point. I was delighted with them, they needed to do something, they were rightly booed off at half-time.

"It doesn't say a lot about us as a team or a group of people for it to happen a third time [another defeat] so to come back tells you there is something there.

"It is now, how do you repeat it?

"We can talk about tactics and personnel. The first goal we gave away, a set piece. If you look at that and the last ball put into our box when it is 3-3, we are throwing our heads in front of busses at the end.

"That is intent and self motivation. It should be from the first minute to last. You don't get time in the Championship to ease in, teams will cut your throat and this is a good Bristol City team, they play good football and have pace and power."

"The response was magnificent and that came from the players, it didn't come from anything I said specially at half-time.

"They deserve the point and I am pleased for them."