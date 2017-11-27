Chris Coleman reveals tactical approach he'll adopt in training to beat Reading

Chris Coleman enjoyed his first win in charge of Sunderland but his focus has quickly turned to this weekend’s visit of Reading to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats boss has faced a busy week in charge with his official unveiling plus tough Championship games at Aston Villa and Burton Albion.

Sunderland beat Burton 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to a late header at the back post from James Vaughan and George Honeyman’s close-range finish, to climb off the foot of the table.

Victory at the Pirelli Stadium was only Sunderland’s second league win of the season, and their first clean sheet, with the focus now on ending the dismal home record.

Sunderland haven’t won at home in almost a year, a 20-game winless run that has broken English records.

After a busy week of matches, Coleman is looking forward to spending time on the training ground at the Academy of Light with his squad ahead of the visit of Jaap Stam’s Reading this Saturday.

Coleman said: “It will be good to get some time on the training ground this week.

“We can do more as a group, more tactical work for what is coming against Reading because Reading are not like most Championship teams the way they play.

“The way they are set up under Jaap Stam is a very Dutch style, very patient football.

“We have to have a game plan for that, simple as that, how we go about picking them apart?

“We have a good week now to work on that on the training pitch.”

Reading, who have former Sunderland stopper Vito Mannone in goal, are 18th in the Championship, four places and six points better off than Sunderland.