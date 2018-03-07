Chris Coleman reveals how many wins Sunderland need to survive

Have your say

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman says his struggling Black Cats need FIVE more wins to secure Championship survival.

Last night’s 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa, a 10th Stadium of Light loss this term, left the Black Cats four points from safety.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman. Pictures by Frank Reid.

Now Sunderland, who have won just five times in 36 league games this season, need to double their tally in the remaining matches.

Sunderland remain four points from safety with all of their relegation rivals also losing on Tuesday night.

Coleman said: "Teams down there, nobody seems to want to pull away from it or we certainly don't anyway.

"30 points is a lot of points [to play for].

Sunderland fans head for the exit door during the 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

"To stay up in the Championship you need between 45 and 50 points, if you look at the last five to 10 years.

"That means we’ll need another five or six wins.

"We have only won five games all season.

“But this club has done it before, been seven points behind with six to play for and pulled it out the bag. It is not undoable.

“It is painful at the moment, brutal, where you go on a run of games where you haven’t won and gift a team three points at home.

"To keep doing that is tough."