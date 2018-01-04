Chris Coleman reveals he hopes to make first Sunderland signing by weekend

Chris Coleman has revealed he hopes to make a new signing in time for Saturday's FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

Coleman's squad is in desperate need of strengthening, with 10 players on the sidelines through injury.

The Sunderland boss revealed he is close to a breakthrough, but admits money is tight and it will more likely be a loan signing.

He said: "I'm confident there will be a face in between now and the weekend."

When pushed on transfers, Coleman revealed talks are ongoing with a particular loan target who he was close to signing last week.

He added: "The player I'm interested in, it's ongoing. I'm hopeful. I understand the club that's involved, their reasons, and we have to wait a bit longer."

Coleman refused to be drawn on the name of the target, and also refused to discuss Liverpool duo Danny ward and Ben Woodburn, who he has been linked with.

"I think the more the better," he said when asked how many new arrivals he wanted. "We have got to be realistic though. If we make signings they will be loan signings.

"I haven't got money to say I'm going to bid this for him, or that for him.

"We can bring in loan players but we have to be clever.

"Both (Ward and Woodburn) are very good players but I wouldn't disrespect Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp by speaking about his players

"The players we've been linked with, some I look at and laugh and some I can't comment on because they're not our players."

Coleman, however, could have some funds at his disposal if Sunderland manage to cash in on the likes of Lamine Kone or Didier Ndong, though he reiterated Sunderland haven't received any bids yet.

He added: "I wouldn't have all of it. It depends on which player (is sold) and the amount.

"But I think Martin (Bain) is definitely on board with that, though we will have to go to Ellis (Short). If we sell a player for millions then a percentage of that we hope to reinvest."