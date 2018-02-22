Chris Coleman reveals he has NEVER spoken to Sunderland owner Ellis Short

Chris Coleman has revealed he has never spoken to Sunderland owner Ellis Short.

Coleman took charge at the Stadium of Light in mid-November after resigning from his post as Wales boss after six successful years, including leading his nation to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Yet despite being in charge of relegation-threatened Sunderland for three months, Coleman has revealed he has never spoken to owner Short, who is looking to sell the club.

Short is now based in the US and has handed over the day-to-day running of the club to chief executive Martin Bain.

Short is looking to sell the club, having seen a summer takeover involving a German consortium collapse.

The billionaire has since reduced his asking price to £50million, down £30million from last summer.

Coleman was asked about the reduced asking price at his press conference ahead of the visit of Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and whether any takeover deal was close.

Coleman revealed he didn't have any information as he doesn't speak with Short.

"Again, I have never spoke with the chairman. I have been here three months. I have never had a conversation with the chairman," said Coleman.

"I have no idea about the price. I have no idea who, if there is someone, I have seen reports that there is people interested but I can't say to you it is close or it is this or that, I have never spoke to the chairman.

"It is tough. I have seen the reports. I have said what I have said.

"I couldn't tell you anymore than that to be honest with you."

It was a major coup when Sunderland landed Coleman as manager to replace Simon Grayson, sacked at the end of October with the Black Cats in the relegation zone.

Coleman has been unable to inspire a turnaround since taking charge with cash-strapped Sunderland bottom of the Championship, Coleman restricted to loan signings and free agents in the January transfer window.

Asked whether he could see now why people were surprised he agreed to take charge at Sunderland, Coleman was adamant he had no regrets.

Coleman said: "I am not sorry I joined Sunderland football club. I always thought my experience here - a year, two or three, however long I am here - would make me better.

"It is super tough now, the situation, of course but it will still make me better.

"I have had to come through hard times, we have been written off, some say we are a hopeless case.

"Fine, good. Let's see if we can come through that little bit of adversity and prove people wrong. I am more than happy to be here.

"To say I am enjoying my work is strange [given the situation] but this is a big club,yes we are in tough times.

"Problem at a big club when it goes wrong it can be a lot tougher because of the scale of the job.

"Again, I keep saying it, if we can get it going in the other direction that is one of the big reasons I came here.

"I am not out of time, we are not out of time, rock bottom but lets see how we turn it around."