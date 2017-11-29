Chris Coleman ready for home debut after 'overwhelming' reception from Sunderland support

Chris Coleman says the response from the Sunderland support to his appointment has been 'overwhelming'.

Over 1,500 fans celebrated wildly with the new Black Cats boss after he secured his first win over Burton Albion at the weekend.

Attention now turns to the clash with Reading on Saturday, as Sunderland look to end an English record of games without a home win.

Coleman is 'excited' for his first game at the Stadium of Light and says the prospect of reviving the side's fortunes at home was a big reason why he took the job.

He said: "It’s been incredible. You’re never sure how you’re going to [be received], whether you’ll be accepted or not. You never know as a manager, I’ve been to some where I haven’t been accepted so well.

"Here’s been absolutely amazing, that makes me determined to ensure I don’t disappoint them. The reception has been overwhelming really, first class. We need to get a bit of stability through the place, get a foothold and build off that.

"I didn’t look at Sunderland and think ‘bottom of the league’ and this and that, I thought, ‘Sunderland’. The stadium, the training facilities, the history. I’m here to be a part of that and that was a big part of a draw."

Coleman visited the ground as home manager for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, and says it is up to his players to win round the support and save their season.

He said: "It is an amazing place, obviously I’ve been here before as a visitor. There’s an atmosphere in there without there even being any people in there, a proper football stadium. It’s a place where you look forward to plying your trade.

"Even though we haven’t got the results there, you have to look forward to going to a place like that. I had a little look around for half an hour or so and yeah, it’s fantastic, I’m really excited about it.

"Because it is such a big stadium and such a big fanbase you can be a little bit put off by it if you’re not playing well, but you’ve got to look at the positives, they’ll be on our side if we put in the performances and get the results.

"That’s the challenge, to get them excited again. Even though we’re bottom of the league, there’s still 20,000 of them showing up. It just goes to show the fanbase is incredible. It is up to excite, give them some hope. We can only do that with consistent performances and that starts again on Saturday. They’ll be there for us and we’ve got to make sure we’re there for them."

