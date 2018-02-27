Chris Coleman reacts to Paddy McNair blow and gives full Sunderland injury update

Chris Coleman has revealed that Paddy McNair will be missing for two to three weeks with a groin problem.

The 22-year-old only returned from the treatment room in last week's 1-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers but made a big impact on Sunderland's midfield.

Coleman told safc.com: "We’ll probably lose Paddy for two or three weeks with his groin which is unfortunate.

“He has that physicality in midfield – he has energy and he’s a very good player – so to lose him, especially in the Championship where that type of player can change your life, is a blow.

Coleman did, however, have positive news on injured pair Ovie Ejaria and Kazenga LuaLua ahead of the trip to Millwall this weekend.

Coleman said: “They [Ejaria and LuaLua] have a really good chance.

“It’s hard because there’s a foot of snow outside so we’ve had to train indoors which is not ideal, as that surface is not really suitable for a lot of our boys.

“Apparently tomorrow isn’t going to be any better, but we think Kaz and Ovie have a really good chance for the weekend.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”