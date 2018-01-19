Chris Coleman reacts to Jack Rodwell situation and reveals midfielder doesn't want to play for Sunderland

Chris Coleman has spoken for the first time about Jack Rodwell's ongoing situation at Sunderland - and revealed the midfielder doesn't want to play for the club.

The Echo revealed on Monday that the Black Cats offered to tear up his deal over two weeks ago in order to free up room on the wage bill but he wouldn't be in line for a pay-out.

In an interview with the Daily Mail this week, Rodwell said he is prepared to leave Sunderland but will not walk away from the last 18-months of his contract.

The former Everton and Manchester City midfielder is on £70,000 a week. He was the only player not to have a 40 per cent pay cut clause inserted into his contract following relegation from the Premier League.

Rodwell has not featured under Chris Coleman having suffered from a hamstring injury. In the Daily Mail interview, Rodwell also said he would be available for selection if picked by Coleman.

Coleman was asked about the situation at his press conference at the Academy of Light this morning.

Coleman said: "Jack doesn't want to play for Sunderland. He has told me that, he has told us that. I saw the article. If Jack wants to be somewhere else and he plays every game, I would be happy for him, he is 26. There is a career there if he wants it.

"The proof is in the pudding. We have to wait and see. He told me he doesn't want to play at Sunderland, doesn't want to be here. That's that. It won't help me, us, tomorrow, I concentrate on the players we have got and have a crack.

"Your Jack Rodwell's who don't want to be here, they can't help our situation. The other boys who want to be here, they are the ones that will help us."

Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong have also made it clear they see their futures elsewhere.

